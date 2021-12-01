Jagan overrides Centre, gives extension to lady IAS!

YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy already has the dubious distinction of not caring a damn about constitutional norms and procedures.

In his two and a year half rule as CM, Jagan took several decisions in violation of constitutional norms and procedures due to which his government faced and is facing hundreds of cases in courts.

CM Jagan received a drubbing from courts on several occasions for his controversial decisions violating constitutional norms and procedures.

Latest, Jagan overrode the Centre’s powers and gave extension to a lady IAS officer on his own on the day of her retirement.

The Centre’s DoPT (Department of Personnel and Training) has powers regarding the service conditions of IAS officers.

DoPT’s permission is must to extend the service of IAS.

All these years, the Chief Ministers of various states sought DoPT approval for extension of service of chief secretaries and DGPs.

Jagan also secured extension of service to his chief secretaries Neelam Sahani, Adityanath Das and Sammer Sharma from DoPT.

But Jagan has now given extension on his own to IAS officer V.Usha Rani, who is working as principal secretary in revenue department.

Usha Rani, a 1995 batch IAS officer, was supposed to retire on November 30 (yesterday).

Employees associations also arranged a grand felicitation programme on the occasion of her retirement on November 30.

But Jagan all of a sudden issued orders on November 30 extending her service by one more month and appointed her in the same post as principal secretary of revenue department. Jagan did not take permission of DoPT to give extension of Usha Rani.

Bureaucratic circles are shocked to know this development as they had never witnessed such instances in AP or any other state where an IAS officer was given extension by a state government on its own without DoPT approval.

It remains to be seen how DoPT reacts to Jagan overriding its powers.