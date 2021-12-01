TRS attends Congress-sponsored meet: Will the BJP attack on KCR get sharper?

Is the ruling TRS in Telangana sending significant messages that it is moving away from the BJP at the Centre? Otherwise, how would one explain the TRS leaders’ presence at the Congress-led meeting of the opposition parties to take on the BJP in the Lok Sabha? Will KCR’s dreams of a federal front be given an unceremonious burial and will he join hands with the very Congress Party, which he has criticised so forcefully all these years?

On Wednesday, the TRS surprised everyone by attending the opposition meeting that the Congress has called to tackle the BJP in Parliament. TRS floor leader K Keshava Rao attended the meeting on behalf of the party. It was also made amply clear that KK would become more active in Parliament and take on the BJP.

Sources say TRS is stung by three things. Firstly, it wanted the BJP not to admit Eatala into the party. But, the BJP central leadership went ahead and took him in. Secondly, the Huzurabad win has left the TDP thoroughly rattled. Eatala, who knows the TRS game plan so very well, has already shocked the TRS by putting up rebel candidates in both Adilabad and Karimnagar for the local bodies constituency MLC elections. Thirdly, the BJP government at the Centre was very adamant about yielding to KCR on paddy procurement. It did not give any face saver for the TRS government.

However, given the majority the BJP has in both houses of Parliament, the TRS Party’s shift is unlikely to cause any problem to Modi. So, the TRS defiance would only be a minor irritant that makes no impact. At the same time, the BJP could get more belligerent against the TRS government in the state.