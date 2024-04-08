x
Jagan playing dramas for pension payment at doorstep, says Atchen Naidu

Despite the Central Election Commission giving clear instructions for payment of pensions at doorstep, Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is playing high drama forcing the aged to come all the way to the local secretariat for collecting their pensions, said TDP State unit president, Kinjerapu Atchen Naidu, here on Monday.

In a press note released here, Atchen Naidu said that Jagan who has promised to pay Rs 3,000 each as pension for all the beneficiaries is due an amount of Rs 32,000 to each pensioner. in fact, it was the TDP founder, late NT Rama Rao, who has launched the pension scheme for the old and physically challenged and the successive governments have been continuing it, he said.

The amount that has been increased in the past five years for the pensioners is very negligible, Atchen Naidu said and stated that once the TDP allied NDA comes to power in the State the pension amount will be increased to Rs 4,000 each. The TDP State unit president said that the YSRCP is deliberately delayed the payment of pension to the beneficiaries and forced the old to come to the secretariats in their areas to collect their pension only to pass the buck on to the TDP.

The coming Chandrababu government will distribute the pension at the doorstep for April, May and June and also will continue the system of distributing it at the doorstep on 1st of every month in a more easy way than now, Atchen Naidu added.

