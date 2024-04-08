Prabhas in a Periodic Actioner

Spread the love

Pan-Indian star Prabhas is in talks with Hanu Raghavapudi for a big-budget film and an official announcement is due. During an event, Hanu made it official saying that the project will kick-start very soon. He also said that the film is a periodic actioner with an alternative narrative of history. The film will be made on a massive budget and the shoot commences next year. Mythri Movie Makers is on board to bankroll this prestigious film.

Vishal Chandrasekhar is the music composer and three songs for the film are composed recently. Prabhas will sport a new look in this untitled film. The top actor is currently on a summer break and he will return back to work in June. He will complete the filming of Raja Saab and Salaar 2 this year. Prabhas also lined up Spirit to be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.