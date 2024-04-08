x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ashika Ranganath Poses In Rain
Ashika Ranganath Poses In Rain
Shanaya Kapoor Voguish Pics
Shanaya Kapoor Voguish Pics
Hansika Motwani Blooms In Blue
Hansika Motwani Blooms In Blue
Orry With Bollywood Buddies In A Wedding
Orry With Bollywood Buddies In A Wedding
ᴋhushi ᴋapoor Dazzling In Golden Saree
ᴋhushi ᴋapoor Dazzling In Golden Saree
Hebha Patel In Black Dress
Hebha Patel In Black Dress
Black Pepper Medicinal Facts
Black Pepper Medicinal Facts
Sobhita Dhulipalla @ ZARA New Collection Launch
Sobhita Dhulipalla @ ZARA New Collection Launch
Mouni Roy Feeling The Full Loon Moon
Mouni Roy Feeling The Full Loon Moon
Priyanka Chopra Branding @ maxfactor
Priyanka Chopra Branding @ maxfactor
Vidya Balan In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Promotions
Vidya Balan In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Promotions
Ananya Nagalla @ Pottel Trailer Launch Event
Ananya Nagalla @ Pottel Trailer Launch Event
Pragya Jaiswal Saree Love
Pragya Jaiswal Saree Love
Vaishnav Praveen’s Black and White Portfolio
Vaishnav Praveen’s Black and White Portfolio
Sana Makbul’s party trait
Sana Makbul’s party trait
Ahaana Krishna’s Photoshoot in Dunes
Ahaana Krishna’s Photoshoot in Dunes
Agarwal sister’s admirable photo’s
Agarwal sister’s admirable photo’s
Aamna Sharif Holiday Photo Dump
Aamna Sharif Holiday Photo Dump
Food Is Medicine.. Facts You Should Know
Food Is Medicine.. Facts You Should Know
Mrunal Thakur In Jageshwar Dham
Mrunal Thakur In Jageshwar Dham
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Prabhas in a Periodic Actioner

Published on April 8, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Anirudh beats DSP and Thaman
image
No change in Group I exams schedule, confirms CM
image
Pic Talk: Naga Chaitanya poses with Sobhita
image
Amaravati Construction Speeds Up, Polavaram Project to Start Soon: Chandrababu Naidu
image
BRAOU employees on agitation path

Prabhas in a Periodic Actioner

Spread the love

Pan-Indian star Prabhas is in talks with Hanu Raghavapudi for a big-budget film and an official announcement is due. During an event, Hanu made it official saying that the project will kick-start very soon. He also said that the film is a periodic actioner with an alternative narrative of history. The film will be made on a massive budget and the shoot commences next year. Mythri Movie Makers is on board to bankroll this prestigious film.

Vishal Chandrasekhar is the music composer and three songs for the film are composed recently. Prabhas will sport a new look in this untitled film. The top actor is currently on a summer break and he will return back to work in June. He will complete the filming of Raja Saab and Salaar 2 this year. Prabhas also lined up Spirit to be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Next Jagan playing dramas for pension payment at doorstep, says Atchen Naidu Previous Dhanush and Aishwarya file for Divorce
else

TRENDING

image
Anirudh beats DSP and Thaman
image
Pic Talk: Naga Chaitanya poses with Sobhita
image
Fake News: Akira’s Cameo in Pawan Kalyan’s OG

Latest

image
Anirudh beats DSP and Thaman
image
No change in Group I exams schedule, confirms CM
image
Pic Talk: Naga Chaitanya poses with Sobhita
image
Amaravati Construction Speeds Up, Polavaram Project to Start Soon: Chandrababu Naidu
image
BRAOU employees on agitation path

Most Read

image
No change in Group I exams schedule, confirms CM
image
Amaravati Construction Speeds Up, Polavaram Project to Start Soon: Chandrababu Naidu
image
BRAOU employees on agitation path

Related Articles

Ashika Ranganath Poses In Rain Shanaya Kapoor Voguish Pics Hansika Motwani Blooms In Blue Orry With Bollywood Buddies In A Wedding ᴋhushi ᴋapoor Dazzling In Golden Saree Hebha Patel In Black Dress Black Pepper Medicinal Facts Sobhita Dhulipalla @ ZARA New Collection Launch Mouni Roy Feeling The Full Loon Moon Priyanka Chopra Branding @ maxfactor Vidya Balan In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Promotions Ananya Nagalla @ Pottel Trailer Launch Event Pragya Jaiswal Saree Love Vaishnav Praveen’s Black and White Portfolio Sana Makbul’s party trait Ahaana Krishna’s Photoshoot in Dunes Agarwal sister’s admirable photo’s Aamna Sharif Holiday Photo Dump Food Is Medicine.. Facts You Should Know Mrunal Thakur In Jageshwar Dham