Dhanush and Aishwarya file for Divorce

Actor Dhanush and his wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth are not in good terms and there are speculations going on that they would get seperated. They have announced that they are parting ways in January 2022. The latest update says that Dhanush and Aishwarya have applied for a divorce in a Chennai court recently. They have filed the petition under Section 13 B – divorce by mutual consent. The case will come for hearing very soon. They parted ways after 18 years of togetherness and they have two sons.

Dhanush is currently directing his 50th film Rayan which will release soon. He recently commenced the shoot of Sekhar Kammula’s action entertainer in which King Nagarjuna is playing an important role. Apart from these, Dhanush has several projects lined up in Tamil.