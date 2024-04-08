x
Ashika Ranganath Poses In Rain
Shanaya Kapoor Voguish Pics
Hansika Motwani Blooms In Blue
Orry With Bollywood Buddies In A Wedding
ᴋhushi ᴋapoor Dazzling In Golden Saree
Hebha Patel In Black Dress
Black Pepper Medicinal Facts
Sobhita Dhulipalla @ ZARA New Collection Launch
Mouni Roy Feeling The Full Loon Moon
Priyanka Chopra Branding @ maxfactor
Vidya Balan In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Promotions
Ananya Nagalla @ Pottel Trailer Launch Event
Pragya Jaiswal Saree Love
Vaishnav Praveen’s Black and White Portfolio
Sana Makbul’s party trait
Ahaana Krishna’s Photoshoot in Dunes
Agarwal sister’s admirable photo’s
Aamna Sharif Holiday Photo Dump
Food Is Medicine.. Facts You Should Know
Mrunal Thakur In Jageshwar Dham
Politics

Naidu promises Rs 6000 monthly pension for physically challenged

Published on April 8, 2024

Naidu promises Rs 6000 monthly pension for physically challenged

TDP supremo, Chandrababu Naidu, on Monday promised Rs 6,000 monthly pension for the physically challenged by the TDP, the Jana Sena and the BJP government coming to power in these elections.

“Some physically challenged met me during my recent visit to Sattenapalli and submitted a memorandum in which they wanted some financial assistance. On their request I made a promise to them that Rs 6,000 monthly pension will be paid for them immediately after the NDA comes to power,” Chandrababu Naidu said in a press note released here on Monday. Despite the State facing certain economic problems this decision has been taken keeping in view the difficulties of the physically challenged, he said.

Observing that it is the TDP that has been giving high priority for the welfare and self-respect of the physically challenged, Chandrababu Naidu said that during the TDP regime various competitions were conducted for them and even prizes were distributed for the winners.

But this YSR Congress government has cancelled all the welfare schemes implemented during the TDP regime, Chandrababu Naidu said and added that soon after the NDA comes to power more importance will be given to the physically challenged.

He said that the YSR Congress government had completely neglected the welfare of the disabled. It did not increase the pension or initiated welfare measures, he said. He appealed to the disabled people in the state to support the TDP and have a better life ahead.

