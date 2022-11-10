Jagan promised prohibition but encouraging liquor mafia, says TDP

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary, Panchumarthi Anuradha, here on Thursday came down heavily on the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government and said that the Chief Minister could not keep even a single promise made to the people of the State.

Talking to media persons, Anuradha said Sarath Chandra Reddy, the brother of the son-in-law of YSRCP MP, Vijayasai Reddy, has been taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the New Delhi liquor scam. What the YSRCP leaders, including Jagan Mohan Reddy, will tell the public on his arrest, who is closely related to Viajayasai Reddy, the right-hand man of the Chief Minister, she asked.

Jagan, who came to power by promising the people of the State that he would impose prohibition, has taken a reverse trend, she said. He is encouraging liquor mafia after becoming the Chief Minister of the State, she observed. It is shameful that Jagan is talking about the health sector, particularly about public health as he is behind running the sand, mining, medical and liquor mafia for the past three-and-half years, Anuradha stated.

The health sector was destroyed after Jagan Reddy came to power while thousands of people lost their lives due to liquor mafia, Anuradha maintained. Jagan only renamed the eye-care centres launched by Chandrababu Naidu when he was the chief minister, she added.

“Except renaming the centres as Kanti Velugu, even salaries are not being paid to the staff members drafted for these centres,” Anuradha observed. The contractors who supplied meals to the covid patients when the virus attacked the State are not paid the bills till now, she stated.

Anuradha dared Jagan to come for an open debate on the number of Covid deaths in the State. There is no ambulance service in the State and the kin of the deceased had to carry the bodies on their own vehicles, she noted.