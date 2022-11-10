Sajjala accuses opposition of conspiracy against govt

YSR Congress general secretary and government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Thursday alleged that the opposition parties were conspiring against the state government. He said that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan have colluded against the government.

Sajjala said that Chandrababu Naidu was writing scripts for both the TDP and Jana Sena only to defeat the ruling YSR Congress in the next general election. The three media houses were providing extensive coverage for the lies of Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan.

He wondered how Chandrababu Naidu could create the stone drama at Nandigama in the NTR district. He said that the TDP chief had played a similar stone drama in Kuppam too. But they did not work to create sympathy for the TDP as people are aware of the facts.

He also wondered the way Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan reacted to the demolition of some compound walls in the Ippatam village. He took strong exception to the Jana Sena chief displaying unwanted anger and spitting venom at the ruling party.

He said that Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan have no issues to fight against the state government and the ruling YSR Congress. That was the reason why they were spreading lies with the support of the media, Sajjala asserted.

The YSR Congress general secretary accused the TDP, Jana Sena and the three media houses for trying to create unrest among the people by spreading lies. However, he said that the people are well informed and were not buying these lines. This was clearly creating unrest among the two leaders and their media houses, Sajjala said.