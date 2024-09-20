Jagan Reddy Addresses Tirupati Laddu Controversy

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy recently responded to allegations surrounding the quality of Tirupati laddus, defending his government’s actions while criticizing the Chandrababu Naidu. Jagan Reddy emphasized that the regular ghee tender process followed , with strict quality control measures was in place during his tenure . These include NABL certification and multiple sample tests before any ingredients are used in prasadam preparation. He clarified that rejected ghee is never used in making laddus.

Questioning the timing of the controversy, Jagan Reddy suggested it was an attempt to divert attention from the government’s 100-day governance review. He criticized chandra babu Naidu for potentially damaging the reputation of the sacred Tirumala laddu. The Chief Minister highlighted his government’s achievements, including supporting the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in constructing temples worldwide and distributing land to employees.

Jagan Reddy didn’t shy away from making political accusations, claiming the opposition failed to fulfill their “Super Six” promises and mismanaged schemes like Arogyasri. He also brought up issues such as Margadarshi and Kadambari Jethwani, as well as criticizing administration’s flood response.

Jagan Reddy announced plans to address the media in English, given the national attention the issue has received. He also intends to write to the Supreme Court Chief Justice and Prime Minister about the matter.

-Sanyogita