Jagan releases YSR EBC Nestham funds

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released Rs.658.60crore towards the second tranche of YSR EBC Nestham benefiting 4,39,068 poor women belonging to Reddy, Kamma, Aryavaishya, Brahmin, Kshatriya, Velama and other OC communities across the State.

The amount would be directly credited into the bank accounts of beneficiaries aged between 45 to 60 years to help them set up their own business units and attain economic empowerment.

Addressing a public meeting after releasing the amount at the click of a button at Markapur on Wednesday, the Chief Minister saluted the women saying that the life story of each household woman is as great and inspiring as that of a legend as they strive for the welfare of their family overcoming many obstacles in domestic life.

Under the YSR EBC Nestham, Government would extend Rs 15,000 each per annum for three years to make them self reliant and turn entrepreneurs. The scheme, which is not part of the YSRCP election manifesto, was introduced by the Chief Minister with a view to extend a helping hand to the poor women of the OC communities.

The Government has so far released Rs. 1257.04crore under the YSR EBC Nestham crediting Rs. 30,000 each in the two tranches.

Aiming at economic, political and social empowerment of the women, Government has been implementing slew of welfare schemes like YSR Sampoorna Poshana, YSR Kalyanamasthu and Shadi Tohfa, Vidya Deevena, Vasathi Deevena, Videshi Vidya Deevena, YSR Aasara, YSR Cheyutha, YSR Kapu Nestham, YSR EBC Nestham and many others in an unprecedented way, he said, adding that the Government has been working towards all round development of women in right earnest.

So far, 30 lakh house sites were distributed to women across the State and 20 lakh houses are under construction, he said, adding that the Government has also cleared DWCRA bank loans to the tune of Rs. 19, 178crores out of a total of Rs. 25, 570crore kept pending by the TDP rule.

Besides enacting a Law to allot 50 per cent of the nominated posts and contracts to the women, the Government has spent Rs.1,42,000crore for their welfare out of a total expenditure of Rs. 2,07,000 crores incurred on various welfare schemes in the last 45 months with a view to ensure the emergence of the 21st century modern women of India from our households in the State, he said.