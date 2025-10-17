Jagan Reshapes YSRCP: Dushyant Reddy In, Avinash Out?

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has now begins a significant internal reset. The party is shifting focus toward youth leadership, and constituency-level restructuring, all under the direct supervision of party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Strategic Overhaul After 2024 Defeat

Jagan has already kickstarted a series of reviews to understand the party’s electoral setbacks. After appointing new district coordinators and presidents, he is now preparing to bring changes at the state level. These moves are aimed at energizing the party base and preparing for future electoral challenges.

In the coming weeks, YSRCP plans to conduct region-wise reviews. Jagan is expected to follow this with a statewide tour, assessing the performance of party leaders and gathering grassroots feedback. This will set the stage for a wider internal overhaul.

Kadapa, Pulivendula See Focused Attention

One of the most significant discussions within the party revolves around leadership changes in Kadapa district, Jagan’s home turf. YSRCP MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy, who has been overseeing affairs in Pulivendula, may soon be reassigned. His name was frequently in the spotlight during the 2024 elections, especially amidst controversies surrounding the Viveka murder case and the campaigns by Y.S. Sunitha and Y.S. Sharmila.

To bring in fresh energy, Jagan is reportedly considering young leader Dushyant Reddy to take charge of Pulivendula. Known for his loyalty and strong ground presence, Dushyant played an active role in Jammalamadugu during the last elections. The plan is to field him as the YSRCP candidate for the Pulivendula municipal chairman post in the upcoming local elections, a move aimed at giving him a formal leadership position within the region.

This strategy also comes in response to reports that the TDP may field a strong local candidate, brother of B.Tech Ravi. To counter this, YSRCP leadership sees Dushyant as a strong contender capable of consolidating support.

New Roles for Avinash, Focus on Mydukur and Jammalamadugu

As part of the reshuffle, Avinash Reddy is likely to be moved to oversee the party’s activities in Mydukur and Jammalamadugu. Despite Sudheer Reddy currently acting as in-charge in Jammalamadugu, the presence of opposition MLA Adinarayana Reddy has drawn Jagan’s attention to the need for stronger local leadership.

These district-level changes are part of a larger plan that also includes restructuring at the state level. Senior leaders like Satish Reddy may be assigned key responsibilities as Jagan looks to build a team that can effectively represent the party both inside and outside the assembly.

A Youth-Driven Political Reboot

This strategic reboot appears to be centered around bringing younger leaders into focus, creating a more energetic image for the party, and rebuilding public trust. Sources suggest that final decisions regarding these leadership changes will be made after high-level consultations within the party next month.