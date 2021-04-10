Jagan revered brahmins sentiments: Deputy Speaker

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupathi visited Tirumala Venkateswara Swamy Temple this morning. Later, he shared his thoughts with the media. Obviously, he gave special importance to the burning topic of Ramana Deekshitulu. This has become all the more necessary following a non-stop attack by the BJP and the TDP in this respect.

The Deputy Speaker, himself hailing from the brahmin community, has come in strong and unquestioned defence of the reinstatement of Ramana Deekshitulu. He has said that the previous Chandrababu Naidu Government had done injustice to the chief priest at that time.

Mr. Raghupati further said that the latest incident would clearly show how Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy revered and respected the sentiments of the brahmins. Whereas, the previous TDP regime treated their sentiments with contempt. Without any reason, the TDP removed Ramana Deekshitulu from the post. That injustice was set right now.

Apparently, major issues like the Visakha Steel Plant privatisation, Special Status, etc took a back seat in the Tirupati bypoll electioneering. The Ramana Deekshitulu issue his comments calling CM Jagan as Vishnu avatar started dominating the campaign.