Jagan rolls out Rythu Bharosa phase II

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday has initiated the second phase of Rythu Bharosa, under which more than 50.47 lakh farmers will be extended financial assistance of ₹1,114 crore.

Addressing the media, Jagan Mohan Reddy said Rs 2,000 to each beneficiary’s accounts will be credited. He said a total of Rs 1,114 crore will be disbursed to 50,47,000 beneficiaries including, Rs 11,500 each to the ROFR patta holders, as promised.

The chief minister said the disaster management department was given the administrative sanction for the release of Rs 113.11 crore input subsidy for agriculture farmers and Rs 22.59 crore more for the growers of horticulture crops.

He said in the first phase, 46 lakh farmers were benefited from the scheme.

He said the government had already released an amount of ₹113.11 crore towards input subsidy to the farmers who incurred loss due to floods and rains in

East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, Kurnool,

Visakhapatnam, Kadapa, and Anantapur districts. For the horticulture farmers, ₹23 crore input subsidy was released, he said.

Rythu Bharosa is one of the nine promises (Navaratnalu) made by Jagan Mohan Reddy during his padayatra before the elections. During 2019-20 fiscal, the State government spent Rs 6,534 crore towards Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme, by paying all the three installments, Jagan said.