Three heroines in Nani’s next

Natural Star Nani romanced a single heroine in most of his films. His next film Shyam Singha Roy which got its official announcement recently will have three leading ladies. The makers of the project made it official that Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty are locked for the movie. The latest update we hear is that the film has a third heroine. Names like Aditi Rao Hydari, Nivetha Thomas and Nivetha Pethuraj are considered for the role. The third heroine’s role would be crisp but it has enough prominence.

Rahul Sankrityan is the director of Shyam Singha Roy and the shoot commences in December. This big-budget project will be produced by Niharika Entertainment and Mickey J Meyer is the music composer. Nani will complete the shoot of Tuck Jagadish after which he would join the sets of Shyam Singha Roy. The film is set in the backdrop of Kolkata and the film releases next year.