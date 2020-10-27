Supreme Court notices on TDP Mangalagiri building

Not a day passes without either the High Court of Andhra Pradesh or the Supreme Court of India passing one order or the other on the issues of AP. Today, the Supreme Court issued notices to the Telugu Desam Party, the AP Government and the CRDA on the TDP Central Office buildings at Mangalagiri. The notices were issued based on a petition filed by YSRCP MLA Challa Ramakrishna Reddy.

The petitioner challenged the High Court’s order on the allotment of land to the TDP during the Chandrababu Naidu regime. The petitioner’s lawyer said that the land allotment was made in violation of the pollution control norms. Top Supreme Court lawyers Prasant Bhushan and Ramesh argued on behalf of the YCP MLA.

The ruling party MLA’s petition was struck down by the High Court in the past. Now, his challenge petition came up for hearing in the Apex Court. The Supreme Court has also given three weeks time to the three respondents to give their replies on the issue. The petitioner has been asking for cancellation of the allotment of land for the TDP. But, the fact is that the TDP has already constructed huge buildings on the land for its party overall activities.