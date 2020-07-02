Jagan rule should announce Amaravati as only Capital: Naidu

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu termed Amaravati as the only hope for a bright future. He appealed to the YCP Government to stop its vicious political game and begin new efforts to complete the Capital construction in its present location in the larger interests of all regions of the state. The TDP chief warned the CM that if he was thinking of betraying the people of AP, it would be very difficult to achieve such an ignoble wish. Eventually, it would be Jagan Reddy himself who would be left betrayed by his own anti-people activities. Mr. Naidu appealed to the like-minded people of all sections across India and abroad to make the protest call given by the Amaravati Joint Action Committee a big success on July 4. The TDP would also take part in these protests while duly observing Coronavirus preventive guidelines like physical distancing, wearing face masks and also virtual protests. The Telugu diaspora in other countries were also participating in these protests.

Stating that he would take part in protests at Amaravati, Mr. Naidu said that the YCP should stop its stubborn and perverse arguments on the Capital city issues. The Government must at least recognise now that it would be only by developing a single capital city with huge potential that the entire State would be able to reap the benefits of overall development. Amaravati would be the only hope for the future generations of Andhra Pradesh. The Assembly, Secretariat, Courts complexes, townships and other buildings should be developed here itself. There has been no legal dispute also in this huge project till now.

The TDP chief said there has been overwhelming support from all over to Amaravati farmers’ agitation which is completing 220 days now on July 4. Agitators across the world would take part in virtual rallies and protests to bring pressure on the adamant Government. If the planned roads were completed in the existing city in the past one year, Amaravati would have by now come into active use by different sections. The land values would also have gone up in a big way so that the Capital City project would have got potential to generate internal resources to fund its further implementation.

Mr. Naidu told the ruling party leaders that even their party sympathisers in the Capital city area have voluntarily given their lands. In 2019 elections, both MLA seats in Amaravati region were won by the ruling party. But now, the YCP was behaving in a maniacal way to shift Capital without any respect for their own supporters and the local people. Amaravati would have potential to show the kind of development that the international airport, IT sector, Outer Ring Road, Biotech Park and others projects brought in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas.

Stating that Amaravati was visualised as a self-financing project, the TDP chief said that Rs. 10,000 cr funds were already spent on developing some basic facilities in the Capital. Many such good projects initiated by TDP in Hyderabad were continued by YS Rajasekhara Reddy Government. There should be continuity of governance and developmental projects for passing their benefits to the future generations. As such, Amaravati should be continued for the common good and greater prosperity of AP people.