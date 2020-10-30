Jagan rule’s changing policies trigger uncertainty

Since day one, the Jaganmohan Reddy Government has been making decisions and implementing its policies without prior discussions and widespread debates both within and outside the administrative circles. This is eventually leading to confusion and forced changes in the policies. These changes are taking place often and repeatedly, triggering uncertainties and unwanted inconveniences.

Whether it is Polavaram, sand and liquor policies, or demolitions, the Government is getting caught on the wrong foot too often. The latest instance is the cutting down of liquor prices once again by over 25 to 30 per cent. Only in November, the prices were increased by 75 per cent with the grand objective to discourage the liquor lovers. Now, citing reasons of increased smuggling, the prices were again cut down. The Government’s liquor policy is a typical example of the ruling YCP’s inability to frame a reasonable and a long-term policy on any issue. It announced prohibition as its ultimate objective. Now, questions are being asked whether its prohibition policy would also be set aside because of the menace of inter-state smuggling.

On the issue of Polavaram, the latest stand of the YCP regime is to wash its hands of the all important project. But the YCP Ministers were still making confusion statements that their Government would ask the Centre to take over and construct Polaravam. Confusion Minister Botsa Satyanarayana says if it is required, the State would provide funds to finish the project. Only a few days ago, rumours spread that AP Government would not be able to complete Polaravam if the Centre does not provide Rs. 30,000 Cr for land acquisition and resettlement.

On sand prices and supply also, the Government changed its policies too often causing severe problems to people. Analysts say that at least now, the CM should start focusing on framing policies only after a thorough debate and planning so that there would be no need for frequent changes.