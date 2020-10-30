Veteran actor to direct Naga Chaitanya?

Naga Chaitanya emerged as one of the most bankable actors of Telugu cinema among the youngsters. His next release Love Story is currently in the final stages of shoot. The film directed by Sekhar Kammula releases next year. He signed Thank You in the direction of Vikram Kumar and the film starts rolling from December. Chaitanya is currently in talks with several directors for his upcoming projects.

If the latest speculations are to be believed, veteran actor Arjun narrated a script to Naga Chaitanya and got his nod. The film is said to be an action entertainer which will be shot in a single schedule. Chaitanya wanted Arjun to come up with the complete script to take the final call. More details about this project are expected to be out soon.