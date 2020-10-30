Kajal planning a special treat for Tollywood

The big day for actress Kajal Aggarwal is here. The actress is all set to tie the knot to businessman Gautam Kitchlu today evening at 5 PM in a star hotel based in Mumbai. The wedding will have 100 guests in attendance and will be a mix of family members and friends. None of the Tollywood circles would make it for the wedding because of the ongoing pandemic. Kajal shares a great bonding with Tollywood film fraternity and she has done most of her films in Telugu.

Hence, Kajal is in plans to host a lavish party for Telugu film celebrities in December once the situations are under control. Kajal is in plans to invite all the big wigs of Tollywood for the film. The newly wed couple will host this lavish party. Kajal will return back to work from the last week of November and she is expected to join the sets of Chiranjeevi’s Acharya that is directed by Koratala Siva.