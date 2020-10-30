Would Jagan, KCR prevent danger to Srisailam dam?

In 2009, an unprecedented heavy flood caused deep pits in the plunge pool below the Srisailam dam. Over the years, these pits deepened to stretch up to 100 metres now. The experts are saying that if neglected any further, these pits would extend further right inside the dam. It is just a matter of time that this would cause serious harm to the dam itself. A committee has looked into this and suggested immediate repair works worth Rs. 900 Cr.

Undoubtedly, danger bells are ringing for the dam and also for both the AP and Telangana Governments. Delaying further on such important works would pose greater risk. As of now, the AP Government was taking a stand that the cost of repair works should be borne by both the States.

Any damage to the dam would cause greater harm to AP than Telangana. The threat of floods was more for villages and towns in AP State.

The experts have suggested steps like diversion of flood waters from the Krishna river to avoid future problems at Srisailam dam. But, the Kundu rivulet has no enough capacity to take in the flood waters. Suggestions for constructing another spillway were given. Question is whether Jagan Reddy and KCR would attend to this on a priority basis or not.