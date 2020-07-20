Jagan sets up 52 BC corporations, top posts to be filled soon

In a significant decision, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday decided to fill the posts of chairmen and directors of BC corporations’ by the end of this month. A decision to this effect was taken at a high-level ministerial review meeting at the CM’s camp office in Tadepalli on the formation of various sub-caste corporations within the BC community.

At the meeting, the Chief Minister expressed his willingness to constitute 52 BC corporations. The Chief Minister resolved to set up separate corporations for the BCs in three categories on the basis of population (ranging from 10,000 to 1,00,000; 1,00,000 to 10,00,000; and above 10,00,000).

Accordingly, Jagan has decided to constitute BC corporations – six corporations with population of 10 lakh, 27 corporations for population above 1 lakh and below 10 lakh and 19 corporations with population below 1 lakh. The constitutions of BC corporations based on population was recommended by a committee constituted by the party before the 2019 elections with Janga Krishna Murthy as its chairman.

The high-level meeting was attended by Deputy chief minister Pilli Subhash Chandrabose, ministers Shankara Narayana, Botsa Satyanarayana, Dharmana Krishnadas and Mopidevi among others. Jagan had directed the ministers to ensure that the welfare schemes reach the respective BC corporations.