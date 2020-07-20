Is govt in deep slumber: HC on Covid-19 situation in ‘T’

The Telangana High Court yet again pulled up the KCR government over its handling of Covid-19 situation in the state asking why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against officials for violating its previous orders.

The court expressed dissatisfaction at the state government’s failure to implement its orders on curbing the spread of Covid-19. The High Court questioned Advocate General B.S. Prasad why cases should not be booked against the officials concerned for disobeying its earlier orders and why they should not be suspended for their inaction. Compared to other states, Telangana was far behind in data collection and sample testing, the court observed. Further, the HC stated that Telangana miserably failed on testing, falling behind states like Andhra Pradesh and Delhi.

The court turned its ire against the state government for not releasing bulletins with regard to the number of beds, ventilators, PPE kits, masks and gloves. On its direction to release critical information regarding Covid-19 in government media bulletins every day, the court noticed that vital details were conspicuously missing from the official releases. In a more serious observation, the HC was of the view that the Telangana government was deliberately hiding the facts and misleading the court. The court observed that it was the fundamental right of the people to know information about the number of beds, treatment and testing. “Is the government in deep slumber,” the HC questioned the Advocate General

On July 2, the HC warned that it will be forced to summon the state chief secretary and other senior officials for a personal appearance if the authorities fail to follow its directions. The court warned that it will have to summon the principal secretary of the medical, health and family welfare department, MAUD principal secretary and GHMC commissioner — will have to appear before the court if its orders remain unimplemented.

COVID-19 cases in Telangana climbed to 43,780 with 409 fatalities.