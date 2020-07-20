Aamir Khan and Netflix’s multi-project deal locked?

Bollywood Superstar and Mr Perfect Aamir Khan is zeroing in many projects after the arrival of coronavirus pandemic. With his fellow actors exploring the digital space, Aamir Khan is waiting for the right project and wanted his debut to be grand. As per the latest news, Aamir Khan and digital giant Netflix inked a multi-project deal recently. The talks are on from the past six months and things are in advanced stages.

Netflix will produce a film along with three web series with Aamir Khan in the lead role. Aamir Khan Productions will co-produce these projects. The details about the projects are yet to be unveiled. Aamir Khan is expected to make an announcement about the same very soon. Aamir Khan is shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha which was planned for release this December. The new release date of the film will be announced soon.