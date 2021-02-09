Jagan-Sharmila have differences of opinion: Sajjala

AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy’s political advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said that YS Sharmila appears to have decided to start her political party in Telangana. She has not consulted Jagan on this matter. But it has been the strong opinion of Mr. Jagan Reddy that the YSR family should not start a political party in Telangana. The AP CM is of the feeling that any such political party in Telangana would severely affect the overall prospects of the AP State.

Sajjala has admitted that there have been differences of opinion on some political issues between the brother and the sister. But there were no conflicts of any kind. The brother-sister relations will continue. The demand for YSR family political party in Telangana has been there since the separation of the united Andhra Pradesh. But Mr Jagan’s strong opinion is that the two Telugu States should cooperate with each other.

Sajjala said that he had advised Sharmila not to start her party in Telangana. But she is bent on running a party for continuing the YSR ideology there.

Sajjala said that on the part of the YSRCP, they have no plans to enter Telangana in future. A discussion on this has been held several times in the past but that will not happen.