Thaman responds about a special number in Vakeel Saab

From the past few days, there are speculations that Pawan Kalyan’s comeback film Vakeel Saab will have a special song in the film and it would be a feast for the audience. Several gossip portals carried the news without any fact-checking. The film’s music director Thaman today responded about the news calling it false. He said that the film will have no special song. The shooting portions of Vakeel Saab are completed last year.

The first single ‘Maguva Maguava’ is a thunderous hit and the second single from the movie will be out in March. The post-production work is happening at a fast pace and Vakeel Saab releases on April 9th. Sriram Venu is the director of this court drama and Pawan Kalyan, Shruti Haasan, Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya, Prakash Raj are the lead actors. Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor are the producers.