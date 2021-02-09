Dil Raju spending a bomb on his Nephew

Top producer Dil Raju has been holding talks with several filmmakers for interesting projects. His next production Vakeel Saab is aimed for summer release and F3 will have an August release. Dil Raju is all set to introduce his nephew Ashish (Sirish’s son) to Telugu cinema and the shoot of the film is happening at a fast pace in and around Hyderabad. Sree Harsha who directed Husharu in the past is directing this youthful entertainer.

The film is titled Rowdy Boys and top technicians like Devi Sri Prasad (music) and Madhiee (cinematographer) are working for the film. Dil Raju and his brother are not compromising on the film’s budget and they are spending lavishly on Rowdy Boys. The film is aimed for release during the end of this year.