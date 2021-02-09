Rashi Khanna roped in for Gopichand’s Next

Young and talented writer, director Maruthi finalized his next film that is tentatively titled Pakka Commercial. Gopichand will play the lead role in this comic entertainer and the shoot commences from March. The hunt for the leading lady is on for some time and Sai Pallavi was considered for the role. After the actress could not allocate her dates for the project, the makers staged their hunt to rope the leading lady at the earliest.

Rashi Khanna is now on the board as the leading lady in Pakka Commercial. Rashi Khanna’s role is fun-filled and the actress signed the project after she was approached. GA2 Pictures and UV Creations are the producers and Pakka Commercial is aimed for October 1st release.