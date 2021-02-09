‘YSR Telangana Party’ is Sharmila’s party name?

A lot of speculation is going on about what would be the name of the new political party that YSR’s daughter YS Sharmila is likely to float soon. Latest reports are indicating that she has already finalised her party name as ‘YSR Telangana Party’ (YSRTP). Her supporters have already started discussions with the election authorities concerned to get the same registered in the election office records.

The party name is very crucial in politics. In this respect, Jaganmohan Reddy has made some errors. He simply borrowed the name of an already existing title ‘Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party’ (YSRCP). This has later drawn a lot of criticism from the Opposition. This is because the Jagan party leaders are not using this full name but just YSR Congress Party in their party letterheads.

The rivals have also contested in the Supreme Court, saying that the Jagan Reddy party leaders have no right to use the YSRCP name in their correspondence.

Amidst such issues, the Sharmila team is stated to have decided to register their party name outright as ‘YSRTP’ right in the name of her father. Speculation is that she had already discussed this with the close confidantes at today’s meetings at her Lotus Pond residence in Hyderabad.