Sharwanand’s Sreekaram Teaser: An Inspirational Tale

Promising actor Sharwanand needs a hit badly. His next outing Sreekaram is a film that is inspired from the true incidents on farmers. Kishor B is making his debut as a director and the teaser of Sreekaram is unveiled by Superstar Mahesh Babu. The teaser looks promising and is an inspirational tale of farmers. The film focuses on explaining the importance of farmers in this modern world.

Sharwanand’s words in the teaser are completely inspiring as the number of farmers are turning low all over. The visuals are promising and Sharwanand looks perfect in the role of a farmer in a traditional Telugu attire. Priyanka Arul Mohan is the leading lady and 14 Reels Plus produced Sreekaram. The teaser hints at a perfect rural entertainer and most of the film is shot near Tirupati. The film is announced for March 11th release. The singles composed by Mickey J Meyer impressed the music lovers.