KCR-TRS silence on Sharmila party raises doubts

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao never leaves an opportunity to make unsparing criticism of the Andhra parties and lifestyles. He swore to wipe out the TDP and Chandrababu Naidu memory from his State permanently since it was an Andhra party. He once threatened to send out all Andhras from Hyderabad. But now, KCR’s attitude seems to have changed.

The TRS boss unusually kept silent on the move by YS Sharmila to start a political party in Telangana. What more, the TRS leadership has stopped its social media wing from posting comments against Sharmila. Some comments already posted were also being withdrawn.

KCR repeatedly challenged and asked how the TDP dared to contest in the Telangana polls in 2018 when it was an Andhra party. He used the Telangana sentiment once again in that election to gain an edge over the rivals that eventually gave him a second consecutive victory.

Already, some Congress leaders in Telangana have begun expressing doubts whether there was a big conspiracy to divide the pro- Congress vote bank in their State. There is also speculation that the final target of KCR and the BJP is to finish off the Congress in Telangana forever.