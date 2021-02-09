Gautam Menon coming for Stylish Star?

Gautam Vasudev Menon happens to be one of the finest directors of South Indian cinema and he is a specialist in directing romantic entertainers and cop dramas. Irrespective of hits and flops, Gautam Menon is busy with several projects. He even shifted his focus towards acting and is picking up versatile roles. Going with the latest update, Gautam Menon penned an action-packed cop drama keeping Allu Arjun in mind. He will soon meet Allu Arjun and will narrate the script.

Allu Arjun surprised as a cop in Race Gurram but his screen presence as a cop was limited and it was hilarious. Bunny too is keen to take up the role of a cop if he gets the right script. But the top actor is occupied and is lined up with several projects. We will have to wait to see if Gautam Menon impresses Allu Arjun or approaches another Telugu actor for the project. More details awaited.