Sudha Reddy at surreal elegance of Schiaparell
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as Barbie
Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 Styling
Tejaswi Madivada Styling
Milk: Health Benefits & Nutrition Facts
Diva’s Mirror Selfies
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Sparkling Nightway
Anikha surendran Stunning Looks
Pooja Hegde Birthdays in the wild
Regena Cassandrra MoodBoard
Ananya Panday In Lakme Fashion Week
Sania Mirza SoulFul Moments
Ishwarya menon latest photos
Flaxseed – Health Benefits
Oats and Oatmeal -Health Benefits
Heli Sizzling Photoshoot
Shraddha Srinath’s Egypt Holiday
Bhagyashri Borse admirable look
Sobhita Dhulipala Dressing Up For Her Style
Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Engagement Pics
Jagan shifts one more minister to a new segment

Chief Minister and ruling YSR Congress president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had shifted yet another minister from his cabinet to a new constituency for the coming elections. He shifted Minister Usha Sricharan from Kalyanadurgam constituency to Penugonda constituency.

Sitting MLA from Penugonda and former minister M Shankara Narayan is likely to be dropped from the contest in the 2024 general election.

The chief minister held a meeting with Minister Usha Sricharan the other day and told her to move to Penugonda. She had announced that she would be contesting from Penugonda in the coming elections. She thanked the voters of Kalyanandurgam for supporting her in the last election. She said that every candidate would win the election only based on the performance of Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Usha Sricharan is the fourth minister in the Jagan Mohan Reddy cabinet to be shifted from one constituency to the other. Earlier, the chief minister had shifted ministers Audimulapu Suresh, Vidudala Rajani and Meruga Nagarjuna from their original constituencies to the new constituencies. While Suresh was sent to Kondepi from Yerragondapalem, Rajani was shifted to Guntur West from Chilakaluripet and Nagarjuna from Vemuru to Santhanuthalapadu. Another former minister Mekathoti Sucharita was shifted from Prathipadu to Tadikonda in Guntur district.

The other day, the chief minister had also called minister Seediri Appala Raju, who is also likely to be shifted to the new constituency. Sources say that the chief minister is planning to shift at least 60 MLAs from one constituency to the other and drop at least 20 MLAs from contesting this time.

The chief minister had so far shifted 11 MLAs and dropped five MLAs from the 2024 race. The chief minister is likely to take a call on another 25 sitting MLAs, either shifting them or dropping them from the contest.

