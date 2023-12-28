Jagan holds meet with Collectors on welfare schemes

Spread the love

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed District Collectors to make fool-proof arrangements for implementing welfare programmes YSR Pension Kanuka, YSR Cheyutha and YSR Asara in January and February 2024.

Reviewing the arrangements with the District Collectors and senior officials virtually from his camp office at Tadepalli on Thursday, the Chief Minister directed concerned officials to make proper arrangements for the inauguration of Dr BR Ambedkar statue in Vijayawada on January 19. He said the Government has proved its credibility by implementing the election promise on pension hike.

In view of the monthly social pensions being hiked to Rs. 3000, inauguration of Dr BR Ambedkar statue scheduled for Jan6 19 and YSR Aasara and YSR Cheyuta taking place from January 23 to 31 and February 5 to 14 respectively, the pre-launch and post launch arrangements also should be perfect , reflecting festive atmosphere, he told them.

With the monthly social pensions and number of pensioners going up to Rs 3000 from Rs 1000 and to 66 lakh from 33 lakh respectively in the last four-and-a-half-years, Government’s monthly expenditure on social pensions has also gone up to Rs 1950 crore, he said adding that it should be explained to people very well.

We are also delivering the monthly pensions to all eligible persons by sunrise on first of every month, he said, add added that 1, 7 lakh persons who missed pensions for various reasons would be added to the beneficiaries’ list even before the bi-annual programme on Jan 5 taking the total number of pensioners to 66, 34, 742 and the monthly expenditure to Rs 1968 crore.

The MLAs, volunteers, enthusiasts and other local people’s representatives should participate in the 8-day Pension Kanuka programme beginning January 1 in every Mandal and hand over his personal letter and video message to the beneficiaries, the Chief Minister said, adding he would join the programme at Kakinada on January 3,

Braving all odds, we are incurring around Rs 23,000 crore annually on pension scheme fulfilling the election promise and implementing it with the committed involvement of volunteers and village and ward secretariat staff, he said.

To strengthen and streamline the degraded women’s self-help groups in TDP rule, Government has put in sustained efforts by handholding and upgrading them with YSR Cheyuta, YSR Aasara, YSR Sunna Vaddi (zero interest) and Amma Vodi thereby reducing the number of NPAs to 0.3 per cent, said the Chief Minister, adding that it helped in the revival of rural economy.

The objective of YSR Aasara and YSR Cheyutha programmes is to create sustainable livelihood opportunities for the women of the self-help groups, he said, adding that the success stories of pensioners and other beneficiaries should be made into videos.

The best video makers would be rewarded with cash prize of Rs. 10,000, Rs. 15,000, Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 25,000 at village, Mandal, constituency, and district levels respectively, he said, adding that the best volunteers would also be presented with Seva Mitra, Seva Ratna and Seva Vajra awards on Feb 15-16.

The government has so far spent Rs 19,195 crore and Rs 14,129 crore for YSR Aasara and YSR Cheyuta respectively and an awareness campaign should be undertaken on how these programmes have successfully transformed the lives of beneficiaries, he said.