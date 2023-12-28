New era should begin in Telugus lives, says Naidu

Spread the love

Former chief minister and TDP president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday wished that a new era should begin in the lives of the Telugus and the whole Telugu community should grow to number one position in the world.

“This is my vision and earlier my slogan was think globally but act locally but now it is think globally and also act globally,” Chandrababu Naidu said addressing the TDP Forum meeting in Bengaluru. En route Kuppam, his home constituency, Chandrababu halted at Bengaluru and addressed the Forum at KMM Convention Hall.

“Within the party we have formed several wings but I really appreciate all of you for coming together voluntarily to form the Bengaluru Forum,” Chandrababu said, adding that he could see a youth force among all of them. Thanking all of them for standing by him when he was facing trouble, the TDP supremo predicted that the future belongs to them.

“Telugus from 70 countries came out openly in support of me only for the good work that I have done. I profusely thank them for this,” he said. Though earlier Telugus were confined only to Andhra Pradesh but now the community has widened its wings to not only to Telangana but also to Chennai, Bengaluru and all other cities in the country, Chandrababu said.

In fact, the Telugu community has spread across the globe and Telugus are holding top positions in almost all the countries, he said. “When I became the chief minister for the first time, during the initial days the main profession of Telugus was farming or farm workers. I thought about why the offspring of a farmer should not become an IT professional and thus I launched Knowledge Economy and that is IT,” Chandrababu recalled.

Expressing satisfaction that the youth is progressing in development, he said that earlier the IT industry was confined only to Bengaluru. “I wanted Hyderabad too to compete with Bengaluru and thus I have placed Hyderabad on the global map in Knowledge Economy,” he said. Pharma sector, Biotechnology or in any sector for that matter, IT is now the backbone for Knowledge Economy, he added.

Chandrababu wished that the youth should grow to the level of not doing jobs but providing employment to others. Telugus are setting up-start-ups in almost all the countries, he said and wanted the whole community to be on top position in the world. “My wish is that technology should become the major asset to the whole nation and reforms have provided the opportunity to create assets to the nation,” the former chief minister said.

Chandrababu is confident that the country will lead the entire world in IT by 2047. Recalling that when he announced Vision-2020 people made fun of him, he said that those who associated themselves with that Vision are now in top positions. The TDP supremo felt that besides the nation, it is the responsibility of every Telugu person, wherever he or she lives, to strive to save the State too.

Chandrababu felt that if a plan is formulated by taking the people and the public as an asset it is very easy to attain a poverty-free State. Calling upon the members of the Bengaluru Forum to prepare a 100-day action plan, he told them to visit their villages to bring awareness among them. It was with the support of the youth that he had become an MLA for the first time being a student leader, Mr Chandrababu wanted the forum members to educate the people on the need to have elections.

Spend the money for the welfare of the people and one can easily mobilise the funds to spend for the people’s progress to remain in their minds, he said. “I do not need power or positions or a luxurious life. But I am working hard to remain in the minds of the future generations. The Telugu community should grow to the level of touching the global boundaries,” Chandrababu Naidu observed.