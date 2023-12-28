Jagan skipped 85 PC promises, says Atchenna

Spread the love

TDP AP unit president K Atchenn Naidu said that chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy skipped over 85 per cent of his election promises. He spoke to the party workers at a book release function at Mangalagiri on Thursday. He released a book titled “Jagan failed in 85 per cent promises”.

Speaking on the occasion, Atchenn Naidu alleged that the chief minister had failed on all fronts in the last five years. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy borrowed over Rs 10 lakh crore from the state exchequer. This was a heavy burden on the state government, he said.

The TDP chief said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had given 730 promises to the people during the 2019 general election. Of them, he implemented only 109 promises. He took up another 15 promises and avoided implementation of 85 percent of them, he said.

He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy was claiming to have given Rs 2.4 lakh crore to the poor in the state. He wanted to know where the remaining money had gone! He alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy had taken a major portion of money from the state exchequer.

Stating that the TDP government had completed 75 per cent of the Polavaram Project, he wanted to know where the project is now. He blamed the chief minister for neglecting the project in the last five years. He also said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had destroyed the Polavaram Project.

The TDP chief alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy could not complete even a single project in the last five years. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy could not even give irrigation water to even a single acre in the state. He left the state to its fate and enjoyed five years with the government money, the TDP leader said.

He also alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy had ignored the welfare of the SC, ST, BC and Minorities in the last five years. He said that the chief minister did not implement even a single welfare programme aimed at these sections of the people.