Ashish3: Vaishnavi Chaitanya as female lead in Ashish film

Producer Dil Raju’s nephew, Ashish Reddy next, an unexplored romantic horror story launched recently with a pooja ceremony. Harshith Reddy, Hanshitha Reddy and Naga Mallidi are bankrolling the film.

The film is produced by DilRaju Productions banner which delivered a historic hit Balagam. Shirish presenting the film.

Today makers revealed that Baby fame Vaishnavi Chaitanya playing the female lead.

The film will be helmed by debutant Arun Bhimavarapu. The film’s music will be composed by MM Keeravani, a legendary musician and academy award winner. The cinematography will be handled by renowned DOP PC Sreeram.

Avinash Kolla, a brilliant art director, will be working on the film.

The makers appear to have enlisted the greatest technicians for this horror love story. More details will be announced soon.