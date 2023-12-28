It’s a wrap for Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram

Spread the love

Superstar Mahesh Babu and top director Trivikram are working together for the third time and the film titled Guntur Kaaram is carrying massive expectations. The entire shooting portions of Guntur Kaaram has been wrapped up today and the makers will kick-start the promotions in the first week of January. Mahesh Babu will be off to USA today and he is expected to return back to Hyderabad on January 5th. A grand pre-release event along with the trailer launch will take place in the first week of January.

The shoot of the last song has been completed by today and this mass number will be out on Saturday. Sree Leela and Meenakshi Chaudhary are the leading ladies. Thaman is the music director and Haarika and Hassine Creations are the producers. Guntur Kaaram is announced for January 12th, 2024 release.