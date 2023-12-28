x
Sudha Reddy at surreal elegance of Schiaparell
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as Barbie
Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 Styling
Tejaswi Madivada Styling
Milk: Health Benefits & Nutrition Facts
Diva’s Mirror Selfies
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Sparkling Nightway
Anikha surendran Stunning Looks
Pooja Hegde Birthdays in the wild
Regena Cassandrra MoodBoard
Ananya Panday In Lakme Fashion Week
Sania Mirza SoulFul Moments
Ishwarya menon latest photos
Flaxseed – Health Benefits
Oats and Oatmeal -Health Benefits
Heli Sizzling Photoshoot
Shraddha Srinath’s Egypt Holiday
Bhagyashri Borse admirable look
Sobhita Dhulipala Dressing Up For Her Style
Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Engagement Pics
Home > Movie News

Ravi Teja’s Mr Bachchan starts Rolling

Ravi Teja’s Mr Bachchan starts Rolling

After the recent shrink in the non-theatrical deals, Ravi Teja’s announced film directed by Gopichand Malineni has been shelved. Ravi Teja soon gave his nod for the remake of Hindi film Raid and Harish Shankar was quick to complete the script of the remake. The film is titled Mr Bachchan and an official announcement about the film was made recently. The regular shoot of the film kick-started today in BHEL. A major portion of the film’s shoot will take place in a village in Uttar Pradesh.

Bhagyashri Borse is finalized as the leading lady and Ravi Teja plays a sincere CBI officer in Mr Bachchan. People Media Factory will produce this project and Mr Bachchan is aimed for summer 2024 release. Mickey J Meyeer scores the music and background score for this mass entertainer.

Next It's a wrap for Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram Previous Venkatesh's #Venky75 Celebrations Event Photo's
