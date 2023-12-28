Ravi Teja’s Mr Bachchan starts Rolling

Spread the love

After the recent shrink in the non-theatrical deals, Ravi Teja’s announced film directed by Gopichand Malineni has been shelved. Ravi Teja soon gave his nod for the remake of Hindi film Raid and Harish Shankar was quick to complete the script of the remake. The film is titled Mr Bachchan and an official announcement about the film was made recently. The regular shoot of the film kick-started today in BHEL. A major portion of the film’s shoot will take place in a village in Uttar Pradesh.

Bhagyashri Borse is finalized as the leading lady and Ravi Teja plays a sincere CBI officer in Mr Bachchan. People Media Factory will produce this project and Mr Bachchan is aimed for summer 2024 release. Mickey J Meyeer scores the music and background score for this mass entertainer.