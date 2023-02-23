Former MLA and TDP politburo member, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, on Thursday asked Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, whether he can reply to the issues raised by the CBI in the affidavit filed before the Supreme Court on his paternal uncle, Y S Vivekananda Reddy, murder case.

Talking to media persons at the party headquarters, Umamaheswara Rao said that the issues raised by the CBI are really shocking. At a time when the CBI is revealing the facts about YSRCP MP, Avinash Reddy’s directions to the accused no 1, Gangi Reddy, accused no 2, Sunil Yadav, the accused no 3, Gajjala Uma Shankar Reddy, the accused no 4, Dastagiri and the accused no 5, D Sivasankar Reddy, on the murder of Viveka, the time has come for Jagan Mohan Reddy to break his silence on the matter, Umamaheswara Rao felt.

Calling the YSRCP leader, Kodali Nani, as the Gudivada Goonda, the TDP politburo member told him to realise the fact about the benefits to Jagan Mohan Reddy in the murder of Viveka as revealed in the CBI affidavit. CBI made it quite clear who designed the murder plan and who is behind it besides the role played by some persons, he added.

Stating that a copy of the CBI affidavit is being forwarded to the Tadepalli palace, Bonda Uma said that still if Jagan does not open his mouth, ultimately, he has to face the consequences. Now it is an open secret about how Jagan and Avinash Reddy termed the murder into a heart stroke and how they distorted the facts before the public, the TDP leader said.

Releasing certain videos to the media persons about the statements made by Jagan and Avinash immediately after the murder, Uma said that Avinash Reddy on the same morning when the murder took place said that he had some doubts on the killing of Viveka as some blood stains were found on the body. But the latest affidavit filed by the CBI made it clear that Avinash and Bhaskar were very much present in the house when Viveka was killed.