Kanna joins opposition TDP, Naidu welcomes

Former minister Kanna Lakshminarayana joined the opposition TDP at the party’s state headquarters at Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Thursday. Accompanied by hundreds of his supporters, Kanna reached the party office in the post-lunch session.

Party chief and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu welcomed the former minister into the party. He said Kanna’s entry would help strengthen the party and it was a good sign of the party’s victory in the days to come.

Chandrababu Naidu said that Kanna was a strong leader who had won as MLA for five times and was a minister for two terms.

Kanna Lakshminarayana thanked Chandrababu Naidu for welcoming him into the party. He said that he would do his best to bring the party to power in the next elections.

After quitting the Congress, Kanna Lakshminarayana joined the BJP and became the party’s state unit president. He was succeeded by Somu Veerraju as the party state unit president, much to his discomfort, leading to his resignation to the party and joining the TDP.

Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu is said to have called former MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao, in Guntur before taking Kanna into the party. Both Kanna and Rayapati have been rivals for decades even in the Congress.

Chandrababu Naidu tried to pacify both the groups and wanted them to work together in the larger interests of defeating the YSR Congress. He told them that every democratic loving person should come together keeping aside personal interest and work to defeat Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Chandrababu Naidu emphasised the need for unity among all opposition parties and leaders. He underscored the need to defeat the YSR Congress and restore democracy in the state.