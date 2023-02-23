RRR to re-release in USA before Oscars

RRR is going to have re-release in the USA in about 200 theatres across the country before the Academy Awards. Naatu Naatu song from RRR is competing in the Oscars for the Best Original Song category. Variance Films, distributor of RRR movie in the USA has made this announcement through social media. They also shared a new trailer of the movie with new elements.

Ram Charan is already in the USA promoting the film and interacting with American media. Jr NTR is going to join him very soon. RRR movie is scheduled to release on March 3rd. Naatu Naatu has already won Golden Globes, Critics Choice Movie Awards, and Chicago Film Critics Association awards and waiting for an Academy award.