Parasuram hikes his remuneration?

After a prolonged delay, director Parusuram has come up with two big projects. One is with Vijay Deverakonda in Dil Raju’s production and the second project is with Tamil hero Karthi. Parasuram has taken 10 Cr as a fee for his blockbuster film Geetha Govindham. Later for Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Parasuram charged 13Cr.

Now the latest buzz is that Parasuram has quoted Rs 15cr as his remuneration for Vijay Deverakonda’s film and 20cr for Karthi’s film. Oopiri was Karthi’s first straight Telugu film and he is going to expand his market in Telugu with this. Karthi also will be charging more than his regular remuneration for Parasuram’s film. Karthi – Parasuram project will take off earlier than Vijay Deverakonda’s. More details about the film are yet to be known.