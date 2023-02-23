Nagarjuna to romance Miss India?

Nagarjuna is reportedly started working on a project with Dhamaka writer Prasanna Kumar. Nag will be seen in two different roles in the film, one as a young lad and he will be seen in old age look for the second role. The makers are going to use new technology to de-age Nagarjuna. Allari Naresh and Raj Tarun will be seen playing important roles in the film.

For the younger person role, 2020 Miss India Manasa Varasani is in talks to romance Nag. She is a Hyderabadi-based model. Nagarjuna and Manasa both did a photoshoot recently and the final discussions are on. It is unknown if the makers looking for better options. Srinivasa Chitturi is the producer of this film and the film’s shoot is expected to start by next month.