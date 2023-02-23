Abbay killed babai, says Naidu

When former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy, was killed people started asking who killed babai?, said TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking to the party leaders at the Mangalagiri office on Thursday, Chandrababu Naidu said that the CBI’s counter in the Telangana high court gave answers for many questions in Vivekananda Reddy’s murder.

He said that the CBI had categorically stated that the murder was planned in Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy’s house where the accused Anil Yadav was present. Naidu said that Avinash Reddy masterminded the murder and tried to shift the blame on the TDP leaders.

Chandrababu Naidu asked the people to recall how Jagan Mohan Reddy acted in those days. He found fault with Jagan Mohan Reddy for killing uncle and shifting the blame on the TDP. He said that the CBI was now exposing the plot and the murder execution.

The TDP chief wondered how a criminal like Jagan Mohan Reddy could sit in the chief minister’s post after killing his own paternal uncle. He alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy was robbing the state with the power given to him. He wanted the people to understand that Jagan Mohan Reddy can kill anyone given his criminal nature.

“Can we afford to keep him in the constitutional position like the chief minister post?” Chandrababu Naidu asked the party leaders. He wanted the people to vote against the YSR Congress and ensure that Jagan Mohan Reddy is sent to jail once again.

“Jagan Mohan Reddy doesn’t deserve to be outside the jail. He is an economic criminal. He looted the exchequer. He is his uncle’s killer,” Chandrababu Naidu said.