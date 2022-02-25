The TRS government in Telangana is said to be jubilant at the way Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is crushing Tollywooed in AP.

The TRS government reportedly is of the strong feeling that Jagan has strengthened Tollywood in Telangana with his ‘over enthusiasm’ towards Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak, which released on Friday to packed houses everywhere.

Jagan government received backlash from all not just in the Telugu States but entire country and even abroad for his ‘meaningless restrictions’ imposed on Pawan’s movie in AP. He deployed entire government machinery at cinema theatres to crackdown on Pawan’s move who job was to ensure that theatres do not run additional show or benefit show or sell tickets for higher prices.

Police personnel, staff and officials of revenue, panchayat raj, municipal departments have discharged their duties in front of cinema theatres on Friday to implement Jagan’s orders.

The visuals of police and other government staff doing duties at cinema theatres have become a butt of jokes on social media platforms. People shamed Jagan government through memes asking what government mahcinery is doing at theatres instead of serving people in need in government offices.

The TRS government was a little bit concerned when Jagan recently invited top actors, directors, producers like Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Rajamouli etc to his Tadepalli residence recently and offered them lands for studios and house sites. The TRS government was concerned that the Tollywood would expand to AP also in addition to Telangana.

But Jagan’s hasty moves to target Pawan politically using films brought bad image to AP and TRS government is now confident that no one will dare to expand their activities in AP irrespective of what Jagan offers and they will just confine Tollywood to Hyderabad and Telangana. It is fully confident that Jagan has indeed helped to strengthen Tollywood further in Telangana with his wrong moves.