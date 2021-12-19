Jagan strikes back, issues GO 142 to sell cinema tickets online!

Despite YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh headed by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy suffering setbacks in AP High Court on the issue of cinema ticket prices, the CM seems to be not relenting on cinema tickets issue.

The Jagan government on Sunday (today) issued a new GO No.142 which enables sale of cinema tickets only through state-government run portal through online mode.

The government had earlier brought GO No.35 bringing down cinema ticket prices. But the AP High Court has struck down this GO recently.

The GO No.142 issued by the state government gives powers to AP Film Development Corporation (APFDC) to sell tickets through online mode.

No private online booking agencies will be permitted to sell cinema tickets as is being down now.

The government has decided to set up an online ticket booking system on the lines of IRCTC ( Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) to sell cinema tickets online.

Now, it remains to be seen whether GO No.142 issued by the state government stands legal scrutiny in courts.

The private online booking agencies are reportedly planning to file petitions in the AP High Court on Monday challenging GO 142.