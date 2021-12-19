Nara Bhuvaeswari: Chandrababu’s master weapon?

Has YSRCP’s folly of attacking and abusing Nara Bhuvaneswari on the floor of the assembly turned out to be too costly for itself? If sources are to be believed, she is likely to enter active politics soon. Though she had always preferred to remain on the sidelines, Nara Bhuvaneswari is no stranger to politics. Her father has been a CM for eight years and her husband was the CM for 14 years.

Till now, she has confined herself to the Heritage industries and the NTR memorial Trust. But now, she is all set to enter into politics in her own way. On December 20, she is likely to call on the 48 families that have been hit by the unprecedented floods in Tirupati. She is going to hand over Rs 1 lakh to each of the affected families.

The money is going to be given on behalf of the NTR memorial trust of which she is the chairperson. Thus this programme has assumed great political significance especially in view of the recent attacks on her by the YSRCP on the floor of the house.

This is the first time that she is coming into the public and hence the event is being seen as a politically significant one. There is already a buzz that she is going to be one of the star campaigners for the party in 2024 elections. Sources say Chandrababu is behind this surprise move and the TDP sources believe that this is a political master stroke.