Akhanda Records Strong Third Weekend

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda is into its third week and it also has stiff competition from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa. But then, it does not seem to be a problem for the movie. Akhanda is having an excellent run on the third weekend.

It has witnessed packed houses on Saturday and Sunday collections are even better. Surprisingly the movie is performing well in all classes of theaters including Multiplexes of Hyderabad. In many other theaters, the occupancy is too good.

The movie also managed to hold a good number of theaters and it helped. The movie is expected to do further next weekend as well with the Christmas holiday weekend coming up. Boyapati and Balakrishna’s combination proves to bankable for the trade once again and this time even better than their previous two outings.