Will Jagan welcome and meet Justice NV Ramana on Dec 26?

Justice NV Ramana made Telugu people and Telugu States proud by becoming Chief Justice of India in April this year.

He has been visiting Telangana, especially Hyderabad frequently after he took charge as CJI.

Justice NV Ramana played a key role in setting up of International Arbitration and Mediation Centre (IAMC) in Hyderabad which was inaugurated by him along with Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday (yesterday).

Justice NV Ramana praised CM KCR for extending all the support on behalf of Telangana government for setting up this centre, which was his dream project.

KCR has met Justice NV Ramana on multiple occasions since he became CJI and arranged a grand reception for him in Hyderabad when he came to city for the first time after becoming CJI in June 2021.

But there has been no such initiatives from the Andhra Pradesh government or Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to welcome and meet Justice NV Ramana, who is the son of the soil.

Justice Ramana is visiting his native village Ponnavaram in Krishna district on December 24. He is also visiting AP High Court on December 25 in Amaravathi and also taking part in state-level judicial officers conference on December 25 being held at Nagarjuna University.

Will AP CM YS Jagan welcome and meet Justice NV Ramana at least now like Telangana CM KCR is doing as a mark of respect for him who assumed top post from Telugu States in country’s judiciary.

It may be recalled that CM Jagan tried to block the appointment of Justice NV Ramana as Chief Justice of India by writing a letter to then Chief Justice of India Justice SA Bobde in November 2020 levelling serious allegations against Justice NV Ramana of favouring TDP which created a furore in legal and political circles.

CM Jagan never met Justice NV Ramana after he assumed office as Chief Justice of India.

It remains to be seen whether Jagan meets Justice Ramana at least now.