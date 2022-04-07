Jagan takes resignations of his ministers, new cabinet on April 11

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy took the resignations of all his 24 ministers at the cabinet meeting held at Velagapudi on Thursday. He will be forming the new cabinet on April 11. Sources say that the chief minister had decided to retain at least five ministers from the present cabinet.

Jagan Mohan Reddy had said that he would revamp the cabinet in two-and-a-half years, when he formed his first cabinet in June 2019. He was originally scheduled to revamp the cabinet in December last year, but changed it due to Covid 19.

Those who have been in the cabinet till date, will be used for the party for the next elections. They would work in coordination with the legislators and local leaders from now till the elections. All the outgoing ministers would be given one district each to work at the grassroots level and get majority MLAs elected in the next election.

Jagan Mohan Reddy had reportedly told the ministers that he was in pain to send them out of the cabinet, but asserted that he was doing it as per the word he had given three years ago. He also told the ministers that he wanted to give a chance to some new people to work for the government.

Meanwhile, the chief minister is likely to send the resignations to Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan for his approval. He had already communicated the changes in the cabinet to the Governor when they met in Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. He had already requested the government to administer the oath to the new ministers on April 11.

The chief minister had already completed the exercise and finalised the names of the new cabinet ministers. The new cabinet, as usual, is likely to reflect the social and gender composition, as he had done in the first cabinet. The new cabinet would also have five deputy chief ministers each representing women, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Minorities and Kapus.

This time, the Brahmin community is likely to get a berth in the cabinet as it was not given representation in the first cabinet. The Arya Vysya community is likely to be given the Assembly deputy speaker post, which is now held by a Brahmin.